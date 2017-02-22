Triveni Digital to Offer ATSC 3.0 Starter Kits

PRINCETON, N.J.—We don’t what day we will celebrate ATSC 3.0’s birthday in the years to come, but broadcasters can expect a present for when the next-gen standard makes its debut. Triveni Digital will release a series of “starter kits” designed to bring broadcasters up to speed with ATSC 3.0 in a real-world environment. Triveni will release different kits throughout the year and will have them cover areas including file-based monitoring, live encoding and over-the-air transmission options.

The starter kits will be available in several options to meet specific infrastructure requirements and knowledge of the ATSC 3.0 standard. The entry-level package will include Triveni’s StreamScope XM MT, without any physical inputs, for file-based analysis. The second option adds Triveni’s GuideBuilder XM, Route/MMTP encoder and a live source simulator. Other edition of the starter kits are expected to feature additional elements of the ATSC 3.0 workflow like encoding, packaging, modulation, gateways and exciters from third-party technology partners.

Triveni will integrate the starter kits into broadcasters’ facilities.

The kits will first be demonstrated at Triveni’s booth (N2031) during the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 24-27.

