Triveni Digital to Launch StreamScope MT-50 DTV Analysis Tool at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Triveni Digital will launch the fifth generation of its StreamScope MT-50 DTV transport stream analysis and troubleshooting tool. It monitors and analyzes DTV transport streams, complies with worldwide audio loudness standards and ensures a high quality of service.



Triveni Digital will also highlight the fifth generation of its GuideBuilder 5 PSIP, SI, and Mobile ESG generator, which now has Mobile Emergency Alert System (M-EAS) functionality. Triveni Digital will also showcase GuideBuilder DM, a new metadata generation and management platform.



Triveni Digital will demonstrate its StreamScope Portal MPEG Analysis on the Go tablet-based MPEG analysis and monitoring tool for real-time and file-based MPEG-2/MPEG-4 analysis and DTV transport stream troubleshooting on Gigabit Ethernet networks.



Triveni Digital's Open MediaHub initiative will also be featured. This open-source software environment for consumer electronic devices enables local broadcasters to exploit content distribution cost and quality advantages by supporting applications and devices for caching and viewing broadcast content in the home.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Triveni Digital will be in booth SU5602 (and in the ATSC Hotspot N2835).