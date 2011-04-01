Triveni Digital to introduce new monitoring solutions

Triveni Digital will introduce several two new products at the 2011 NAB Show. One is the new StreamScope MT-40 4.6 software release. Version 4.6 enhances the MT-40's comprehensive, real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring that supports the CALM Act. This latest software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and brings added convenience to the user interface. It enables users to perform audio loudness monitoring and analysis in the compressed domain according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770 (as required by ATSC Recommended Practice A/85), meeting the requirements of the CALM Act.

Triveni Digital will also show the StreamScope RM-40 Mobile Dashboard, a new Web-based interface that gives engineers secure mobile access to StreamScope RM-40 stream comparison and visualization data and tools via iPhone, iPad and Android-powered devices. The Mobile Dashboard provides immediate access to data from RM-40 remote monitoring units placed throughout a broadcast operation, allowing operators to validate critical transformations of DTV streams as they move through the equipment chain or from one site to another for distribution. With this information at their fingertips, broadcast engineers can act quickly in isolating and troubleshooting stream faults.

See Triveni Digital at the 2011 NAB Show in Booths SU3202 and N4036A.