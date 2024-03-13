Triveni Digital to Explore ATSC 3.0 Advancements at 2024 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has announced that it will be exploring a number of new NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 technologies and innovations at the 2024 NAB Show.

More specifically, the company's senior vice president of emergent technology development, Mark Corl, will share ATSC 3.0 advancements at the 2024 NAB Show and at co-located events. Through his sessions at TechConnect 2024 and the Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference (BEITC), Corl will highlight innovative new features on the horizon for ATSC 3.0 as well as provide insights into Broadcast Positioning System (BPS) mesh networks.

"ATSC 3.0 continues to evolve, offering new features and use cases that I'm excited to share with the broadcast community at this year's NAB Show," said Corl. "My session at the BEITC will focus on BPS, which is a complementary positioning, navigation, and timing system to GPS. I look forward to exploring why it is critical to deploy a complementary nationwide monitoring system and share concepts for constructing a network of transmitters using ATSC 3.0 transmission towers and synchronization equipment."

Corl's session at the BEITC, "BPS as the Complementary PNT Solution," will describe how BPS can supply highly accurate traceable time for critical infrastructure at a relatively low cost. Corl will illustrate the design of a BPS transmitter mesh network that allows for nationwide time synchronization based entirely on ATSC 3.0 broadcasts, with outstanding accuracy. The session will examine the overall architecture and equipment needed to allow such a mesh network to be implemented. Corl's BEITC session will take place on Sunday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m. PDT in room W222-223.

Just prior to the NAB Show, Corl will also join a panel of experts at TechConnect 2024 organized by the Public Media Venture Group to offer insights on new features coming to ATSC 3.0. The session will cover the growing ATSC 3.0 suite of standards and provide updates on emerging features such as tower networking, LDM and MIMO, audio-only and radio services, advanced emergency services, and automotive implementations. The panel discussion will take place on Friday April 12 at 11:45 a.m. PDT at the Renaissance Las Vegas Ballroom.

Corl is currently the chair of the ATSC 3.0 Specialist Group on Interactive Content, the ATSC Caribbean Implementation Team, and the ATSC India Implementation Team. His sessions at the BEITC and TechConnect will draw from his unparalleled understanding of ATSC 3.0 and more than 25 years of experience in product engineering and architecture.

More information about Corl's BEITC session is here and details about his TechConnect panel discussion are here.

Further information about Triveni Digital is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.