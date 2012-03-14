Triveni Digital Teams Up With Gencom



PRINCETON, N.J.: Triveni Digital announced that Auckland, New Zealand-based Gencom Technology will serve as the company’s representative in Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, and South Africa. In these markets, Gencom will offer and support the full Triveni Digital product portfolio, including the company’s GuideBuilder metadata platform and StreamScope DTV transport stream monitoring line.



Gencom has provided expertise and technology solutions to the country’s broadcasting and multimedia industry since 1969. It now also serves Singapore, Australia, India, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.





