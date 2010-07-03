Triveni Digital introduces content delivery network for advanced digital media

Triveni Digital has created a content delivery network for advanced digital media leveraging its GuideBuilder technology. The network will emphasize the delivery of digital media and interactive applications into two key emerging segments: devices that receive broadcast TV signals (both fixed and mobile) and advanced interactive TV systems for hotels.

In addition, TrafficLand and Triveni Digital have entered a strategic partnership to deliver live traffic video and information through Triveni Digital's content delivery network to a wide variety of devices and applications. Through this collaboration, the Triveni Digital platform will enable TrafficLand content delivery to ATSC mobile receivers and will create a new service option for hotels that deploy the new Pro:Centric advanced interactive TV system from LG Electronics. Broadcasters also will be able to target the application to Internet-based TV systems.