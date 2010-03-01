Triveni Digital and Rohde & Schwarz provide easy path to mobile DTV

Program stream analysis and PSIP generation solutions provider Triveni Digital and transmission Rohde & Schwarz have packaged their respective technologies to provide a highly interoperable and easy to deploy solution for broadcasters seeking to launch mobile DTV services. The goal is to facilitate smooth integration with other key station elements to make ATSC Mobile DTV simple and affordable.

The mobile DTV solution incorporates the Triveni Digital GuideBuilder PSIP generator and Rohde & Schwarz’s software-definable SX800 exciter, the AEM100 emission multiplexer and the AVE264 MPEG-4 audio/video encoder. With these integrated tools, broadcasters can launch mobile DTV services immediately, leveraging their existing infrastructures.

The system fits into a station’s existing broadcast workflow while managing all of the mobile ATSC metadata, thereby ensuring that the schedule flow is organized and that traffic and automation data are correct and match what is on-air. With metadata generation for mobile services tied closely to that of the broadcaster's existing service, it is possible to maintain accurate, up-to-date program information even when last-minute changes are made to the schedule.

Several new features of the R&S AEM100 multiplexer add valuable functionality and efficiency to the process. AutoFEC allows the mobile DTV data rate to be used optimally so that more services can be broadcast or a higher FEC can be achieved with the available data rate. Device cloning provides a quick and easy means of creating an identical clone of an R&S AEM100, including all configuration for interfaces with Triveni Digital equipment.

The integrated solution was successfully demonstrated at the 2010 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, showcasing straightforward deployment and advanced functionality for providing viewers with localized content and services such as news, traffic information and weather.