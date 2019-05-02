Trish Johnson Promoted to NAB CFO

WASHINGTON—The NAB has promoted Trish Johnson to the position of chief financial officer and senior vice president, Finance. Johnson has been with NAB since March 2017.

Johnson has been a leader of the Finance department since June 2017, earning the title of senior vice president and controller, Finance, in September 2017. Her duties include leading the association’s financial operations, like internal and external reporting, audit, tax, financial systems and the budget process.

Johnson, prior to working at NAB, was employed at PBS and Washington, D.C.’s public TV station WETA-TV. She is a certified public accountant in Virginia.