Trio Video Chicago equips new mobile unit with Grass Valley gear

Trio Video Chicago, a Midwestern production companies for live events, has outfitted its new HD production truck with a full complement of video production and audio distribution equipment from Grass Valley.

Set to hit the road this month, the 48ft truck, named Tempo, is designed for quick setups and teardowns of HD projects and can easily fit into tight spaces where larger trucks cannot. The central control room area alone includes a monitor wall with more than 67 individual high-resolution LCD screens.

To handle any type of HD project (all versions of 720p or 1080i), the truck carries a dozen Grass Valley LDK 8000 Elite HD cameras, a four-M/E Grass Valley Kalypso HD video production center switcher, a Trinix NXT HD video router and a Concerto Series audio router. The Concerto is used to distribute audio, time code and machine control commands.

Trio Video is a long-time Grass Valley customer, having installed Grass Valley HD production equipment onboard all of its other trucks (Phoenix, Rhythm and Tango) over the past few years.