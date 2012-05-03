Trinity Broadcast Network selects Thomson Sapphire server

Trinity Broadcast Network (TBN) has chosen the Thomson Video Networks Sapphire broadcast server for at least 18 of its 34 local broadcast stations.

The installation of Sapphire servers is part of TBN's initiative to improve picture quality and provide for easier localization.

Equipped with a Sapphire server configured for record, playback, graphics insertion and emergency alert system (EAS), each local station will be able to broadcast one HD and four SD channels received from a central master control, with the ability to modify the stream to add channel branding, overlays and EAS information within the compressed domain.

TBC Integration, a Thomson Video Networks integrator is beginning the station upgrades this month at the broadcaster's Columbus, OH, station.