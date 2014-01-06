Tribune Names King COO for Broadcasting

CHICAGO—Tribune has named Lynda King as Chief Operating Officer for its broadcasting division. She will report to Larry Wert, Tribune president of broadcast media and will assist him in overseeing the company’s portfolio of 42 owned or operated stations across the country. King formerly served as senior vice president of operations for Local TV Holdings, which was acquired by Tribune last year.



“Lynda’s familiarity with our newly acquired stations, her broad experience in management, operations and sales and her singular focus on working with our customers and communities will serve us extremely well as we move forward,” said Wert.



King joined Local TV Holdings in 2008, and her nearly 30-year broadcast career spans a variety of management and sales positions for Raycom Media (WOIO/WUAB-TV in Cleveland, Ohio; WMC-TV, Memphis, Tenn.; and KNDO/KNDU-TV, Yakima/Tri-Cities, Wash.) and Television Station Partners (WROC-TV, Rochester, N.Y.; and WEYI-TV, Flint/Saginaw/Bay City, Mich.).