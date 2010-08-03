Transcode Venders Take the Catbird Seat

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: The future looks bright for the transcoding business, In-Stat says. The market research firm says the growth of video platforms and formats will drive the market to more than double its revenues in four years. It predicted that global revenues from enterprise-class multiformat transcoders will grow from $117 million in 2009 to $297 million in 2014.



“Robust growth in the multiformat transcoder market will continue over the next several years as more tape archives are converted to digital files, more video content is uploaded or streamed over the Internet, and multi-screen TV delivery services move from lab trials in 2010 to deployments,” In-Stat’s Michelle Abraham says. “The further out in the network the video is transcoded, the more transcoders are needed.”



In-Stat notes the majority of companies making transcoders are small vendors founded within the last decade. The firm looked at Telestream, AmberFin, Digital Rapids, Anystream, Harmonic (which bought transcoder Rhozet in 2007), Ateme, Elemental, Envivio, Inlet Technologies, ViewCast, Media Excel, RadiantGrid Technologies and RipCode,



Multiformat transcoders handle the increasing variety of video compression codecs and transmission standards à la the MPEGs, JPEG2000, ITU-T H.263, ATSC M/H, WebM, VP8, DVB-H, ISDB-T and so forth. In-Stat says business in the Americas will continue to dominate because of the large number of pay TV providers in the region. With multiplatform delivery is still in the early stage, TV providers are expected to invest in multiformat transcoding gear to launch new services.

