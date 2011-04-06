ToolsOnAir, Camera Corps to demo multicamera ingest, post workflow

In cooperation with Camera Corps, ToolsOnAir will demonstrate the latest version of its just: Broadcast Suite at the 2011 NAB Show.

Delivering full "TV station in a Mac" capability, the demonstration will focus on multicamera ingest and multicamera post-production workflow using ToolsOnAir's just:in and LiveCut software.

A Mac-based ingest solution, just:in enables immediate editing capability during the capture process. A complete ingest solution for single- and multicamera setups, it is designed to integrate seamlessly into the production workflow of any TV broadcast station or post-production facility. Integral to just:in is MXF4mac, which enables users to capture multiple video sources directly to the MXF container.

For multicamera setups, ToolsOnAir's LiveCut supports up to 16 cameras and up to four HD streams on a single Mac Pro.

See ToolsOnAir and Camera Corps at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL1414.