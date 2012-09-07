Toner Cable Showcases Visionary IPTV

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.: Visionary Solutions Inc. said distributor Toner Cable is showcasing its products at IBC in Amsterdam. The companies said Visionary IPTV encoding products allow content providers to convert video from analog, HDMI, DVI-D or HD-SDI sources into full-screen, full-resolution digital video suitable for broadcast over public and private networks in real time.



Toner Cable is showcasing AVN443 HD-SDI and AVN420 SD IPTV encoders. Using H.264 hardware compression and transmission technology, they are compatible with multicast, webcast and video-on-demand protocols. Content providers can stream high-quality IP video to clients based on available bandwidth.



Also at the booth will be Visionary encoding support products. The MPP1700 is a high-density, rack-mountable blade system that can accommodate 17 single-slot AVN encoder blades or a combination of dual and single-slot blades, as well as dual-redundant power supplies. When equipped with two PSA200 power supplies, the MPP1700 allows operators to prevent equipment failures; if one power supply fails, the second takes over automatically.