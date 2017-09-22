Tom Barbeau Joins Hitachi-Comark As VP of Engineering

SOUTHWICK, MASS.—Tom Barbeau has joined Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark as VP of engineering, after a seven-year hiatus from Comark, the company said today.

Barbeau previously spent 11 years with the company as an embedded system engineer. In 2010, he moved to Thomson Video Networks where he worked as a senior systems engineer until last year.

Before entering the civilian workforce, Barbeau had a 28-career in the U.S. military.

“We are pleased to have Tom back with us in his new position,” said Comark President Dick Fiore in a press release.