Toldright On-Demand Video Production Resource Launches

ORLANDO, Fla.—Toldright, an on-demand production resource, is now available to assist with video and content production for the sports, media and technology industries.

Billed as an end-to-end video production system, toldright features an exclusive “Neighborhood” of more than 1,500 fully vetted production and content creators around the U.S., including Emmy winners, per the company’s announcement.

“In this digital, work-from-anywhere age, it is more critical than ever to incorporate the latest technology and innovation to create premium content and tell great stories,” said Max Heineman, CEO and co-founder of toldright. “Through our exclusive Neighborhood of nationwide creative leaders, toldright is simplifying the content creation process and providing the most agile way for clients to access talented video production experts for any project.”

In addition to Heineman, toldright's leadership is made up of Adam Hertzog as co-founder and president; Patrick McManus as executive director; and Jason Bernstein taking on the role of senior vice president of content.

The company says that the likes of ESPN, The Tiger Woods Foundation, Adobe, Citi, Draft Kings, the NFL Players Association and the United States Olympic & Paralympics Committee has already produced content using the toldright production resource.