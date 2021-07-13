Tokyo Olympics: NBC Selects Innovid as Its Ad Management Provider

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Olympics has selected Innovid to provide ad management solutions for its presentation of the Tokyo Olympics.

Innovid will manage third-party ads across NBC Olympics’ leading CTV apps, including NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, using the Innovid-powered Olympics Ad Manager.

The service will be part of a new Olympics advertising suite, including NBCUniversal’s previously announced Olympics Ad Engine, which applies human curation, machine learning and computer vision to historical Olympic Games ad performance and data, and applies these learnings to new scripts, storyboards, or rough cuts of ads to make suggestions on how these ads can be modified for greater impact.

As a part of this partnership, NBCUniversal advertisers will have access to: streamlined campaign management; short turnaround times and MRC-accreditation.

“As an independent ad server built for television, Innovid is making a big investment in the technology to power this next wave of streaming content—live TV,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO and co-founder of Innovid. “As the entry point for the marketing community into the Olympic Games, we’re excited to solve for the complexities of live TV on streaming and the opportunity to continue raising the bar for AVOD with NBCU.”

“We are committed to offering our viewers and partners alike the best possible ad experience and every can’t-miss moment across all screens,” said Dan Lovinger, executive vice president of ad sales for NBC Sports. “With Innovid supporting this year’s Olympic Games, we are thrilled to be doing just that, ensuring a pristine ad experience for consumers and a seamless process for our marketing partners.”