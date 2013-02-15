Token Creek Upgrades Truck with EVS

WAUNAKEE, WI —Token Creek Mobile Television tapped EVS systems to upgrade its Chippewa mobile production truck to HD for the 2012-2013 basketball season.



The mobile television production facilities provider decided to upgrade the Chippewa to satisfy cable and sports network customer demands for HD. Systems integrator Becks Associates collaborated with Token Creek to strip the truck, build a new interior and re-integrate the trailer as a new HD unit. Much of the time was spent designing a new, efficient work environment.



EVS XT3 servers with Multicam LSM controllers were chosen for ingest, playout and slow-motion replays.



“Our customers demand EVS servers, and there’s a large operator base that’s familiar with the interface. Our clients can move files easily between mobile units across the country, and know that they can go into any market and find a skilled operator,” said Brendan Clark, Token Creek’s director of engineering. “The ability to switch codecs helps facilitate a smooth workflow from the truck to the edit suite.”



Token Creek has deployed four XT3 HD/SD servers, one in a six-channel configuration with the others in a four-channel set-up, providing a total of 18 channels. Additionally, they have installed an EVS XS HD/SD four-channel server, as well as XFly NAS portable storage, XNet2 media-sharing network and XF2 removable server.



“This project is their first deployment of EVS’ XT3 servers and XFly portable storage, which give their customers the speed, reliability and flexibility they need for live HD productions,” said Frederic Garroy, general manager at EVS Americas.



