TNDV Turns Ignition on New Mobile Audio Production Truck

NASHVILLE— Mobile production specialist TNDV is adding a fifth truck to its fleet.



“Most production companies with a mobile audio truck are strictly in the business of doing mobile audio,” said Nic Dugger, president and owner of TNDV. “It is unusual for a mobile production firm to build an audio truck to work alongside video trucks. Our goal was to build a truck that could work hand-in-hand with our fleet of HD production trucks and also perform on its own.”



TNDV outfitted Vibration with a Studer Vista 9 digital mixer and a redundant ProTools multi-track recording system. Dugger said that the Studer integrates most required routing, monitoring and processing applications, limiting the outboard equipment.



“Frequently, the audio mixer becomes master control in audio-heavy productions, and we wanted a high-end model that could handle multiple tasks, from music to communications,” said Dugger. “We sought recommendations and almost every sound engineer we talked to listed Studer at or near the top. And the Vista 9 has the high I/O count we need. We identified what we thought would be the biggest show we might do in terms of inputs — and then we doubled it.”



The input count means staff can accommodate multiple sound checks for music festivals and mix large symphony performances. The Vista 9 architecture also enables technicians to support multiple IFB and four-wire intercom mixes for off-air commentary and communication. Vibration includes a RTS ADAM matrix with 120 intercom ports, enabling the truck to provide a central intercom infrastructure for live events or supplement existing matrix intercom systems.



The truck also includes a MADI audio infrastructure for communication between the mixing room and remote stageboxes, enabling TNDV to maintain a large, redundant multichannel infrastructure with a simple fiber cable.



Vibration also features a soundproof machine room for noise-producing infrastructure equipment and a client lounge that doubles as an isolated tracking space.



TNDV has planned a video infrastructure for broadcast applications and certain live performances, including a 40-input HD-SDI router to transport video signals, and a 16-input HD video switcher with an integrated multiviewer. LED screens throughout the truck will allow crew or clients to view ProTools displays, live cameras from inside a production venue, or a POV camera located around the truck to view sound engineering as it happens. The Vista 9 will produce surround sound and stereo audio mixes for broadcast events.



“In addition to front of house and PA mixes, many events will require remixing for broadcast, web streaming and DVD production,” said Dugger. “For example, there is so much audio associated with awards shows that it can’t be properly serviced in the video production space alone. It needs its own pace, setting and production staff, especially if surround sound is involved.”

