TNDV Helps Launch Skyville Live Music Series

NASHVILLE, TENN. – Mobile production provider TNDV recently helped launch the Skyville Live Music Series, a new monthly music series that streams live online from Skyville Live Studios in Nashville. Featuring live performances from big name musicians, the series aims to provide music lovers an intimate experience in a unique and interactive way.

TNDV provided the crew, streaming services and an interactive social media element to the premiere. Using eight cameras, TNDV provided three perspectives of the event for the live webcast that viewers could switch between. All content recorded by TNDV was delivered to Skyville producers after the event with the goal of distributing a media program to other media outlets.

“We needed a full-service company like TNDV to capture the true essence of what ‘Skyville Live’ is about: bringing a mix of iconic acts, popular artists and emerging stars performing in an intimate setting to a worldwide audience using digital media platforms,” said Wally Wilson, Executive Producer, Skyville Live.

The premiere of Skyville Live Music series featured performances by Gladys Knight, Martina McBride and R&B artist Estelle.