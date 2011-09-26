TMD and Pixel Power Partner



ALESBURY, U.K.: TMD and Pixel Power are combining technologies, ChannelMasterT launched by Pixel Power at this year’s IBC, with TMD’s Mediaflex product suite.



Mediaflex is a full content preparation, workflow and MAM system that enables broadcasters to manage the lifecycle of media content, including ingest, digitization, repurposing, enrichment, delivery, publishing and archiving. It enables users to easily search for, retrieve, browse and catalogue media content in multiple formats.



MediaFlex is being integrated with Gallium, Pixel Power’s scheduling and playout automation system that can be used to control ChannelMaster. This provides broadcasters with a complete content management and workflow system, dynamically linked to handle last-minute schedule changes. ChannelMaster is a fully integrated playout solution for live content alongside the provision of high-end graphics including real-time 3D, multichannel clips with alpha and unlimited layers.



