TiVo Launches Free Online Discovery Portal

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—TiVo is launching an online portal for content discovery. This TiVo Online site makes search and discovery available on PCs and Macs.



TiVo said it “eliminates the hassle of searching a variety of content providers and apps.” At launch, TiVo subscribers can stream live and recorded TV when on their home network or launch titles with one click from supported programmers and streaming sites. An update planned for later this year will allow anyone who registers for a free TiVo account to “enjoy the same highly personalized viewing experience available now to TiVo subscribers,” TiVo said.



The new, free TiVo Online Includes the channel lineup, unified search across shows, actors and networks; and categories of the most popular programing based on genres and themes. TiVo Online for active TiVo subscribers includes OnePass create, editing and copying capabilities among DVRs; personalized show lists, streaming and future-set recording.



TiVo Online will be available June 9, 2015 at: http://online.tivo.com.