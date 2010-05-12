Time Warner Ponies TV Shows Online for Verizon FiOS Subs

LOS ANGELES: Time Warner is making TNT and TBS programming available online to Verizon’s FiOS TV customers, the company’s said today at the 2010 Cable Show.



Beginning in June, Verizon’s 3 million FiOS TV customers will automatically receive free, unlimited online access to content from TNT and TBS, with plans to bring the same content to mobile devices in the near future, Verizon said. The company also is working on Web content deals with Fox News, CBS, MTV Networks, Hallmark Channel, Smithsonian Channel, the Tennis Channel and others.



Verizon launched Time Warner’s HBO Go online for FiOS subs in February,



“In less than a year, we’ve been able to launch our vision of delivering TV Everywhere to nearly 20 million customers nationwide,” said Jeff Bewkes, chairman and CEO of Time Warner.



The latest arrangements provides shows like “The Closer,” “Southland,” “Leverage” and “Lopez Tonight” to FiOS TV subs free of charge online in HD, 24 hours after the episode premieres on TV. Turner expects to launch additional networks during the remainder of the year.



FiOS customers will be able to access the online programming at either www.verizon.com/fiostvonline or at special TNT and TBS Web sites yet to be launched. Logins will be good for 30 days.

-- Deborah D. McAdams