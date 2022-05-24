Tiger to Auction Pro Gear from Red Star Pictures

LOS ANGELES—Tiger Group is gearing up to auction surplus equipment from Red Star Pictures, a longstanding supplier of rental lighting, grip and production equipment to the entertainment and live event industry.

The June 2 online auction will feature gear surplus to the ongoing operations of Red Star and will include digital and film cameras, lenses, lighting, grip, electric, filters, and AV accessories. Equipment will be offered in more than 450 lots from top manufacturers including Arri, Black Magic, Canon, Moviecam, Panasonic, Rokinon Tiffen, Xeen, and Sony.

Specifically, over 50 digital and movie cameras from Arri Alexa, Canon and Panasonic, as well as a large quantity of LED lighting from Arri, Kino and LTM will be up for bid. A variety of camera accessories, and grip and electric gear will be offered as well.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Red Star Pictures to assist in managing their surplus gear," said Jonathan Holiday, director of business development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Red Star has enjoyed exponential growth in building its rental business through acquisitions over the past five years and by offering a high level of service to all its valued customers in the industry. This sale offers an excellent mix of gear and a great opportunity to purchase from a well-established, quality rental company."

Registration begins prior to bidding, which is set to open May 26 at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and ends at 10:30 a.m. (PT) on June 2.

Asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information is available here (opens in new tab).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: auctions@tigergroup.com or call (805) 497-4999.