Threads Tops 100M Users in 5 Days

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on June 11 that “threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days!”

The growth in users is faster than recent notable tech launches like ChatGPS , which took two months to reach the 100 million mark after its debut earlier this year. Prior to the Threads launch, ChatGPS had the fastest app take-up in history.

As of 12 p.m. on July 11, Quiver Quantitative estimated that there were about 105 million users.

In addition a growing number of journalists have joined the platform.

By comparison Twitter has about 353.9 million active users annually and 237.8M active users daily, the Evening Standard reports.

But the platform has been plagued by problems since the $44 billion Elon Musk acquisition that angered users and advertisers. A blog post in May regarding a Pew Research Center survey found that a “majority of Americans who have used Twitter in the past year report taking a break from the platform during that time, and a quarter say they are not likely to use it a year from now.” The Pew Research Center survey was conducted about five months after Musk acquired the site.