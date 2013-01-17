Thorsteinson joins Grass Valley as president, CEO

Industry veteran Tim Thorsteinson has joined Grass Valley as president and CEO, the company announced Jan. 14.

Thorsteinson has held several senior leadership positions with numerous major industry vendors, including as president and CEO of Grass Valley, president of the Harris Broadcast Communications division, and president and CEO of Leitch. Most recently, he has served as president and CEO of Enablence Technologies.

“I know firsthand of the rich history of technical innovation that our customers around the world have come to expect from Grass Valley, and I intend to continue that tradition through our powerful product portfolio and best in class solutions,” said Thorsteinson.

Alain Andreoli, who led the acquisition of Grass Valley from Technicolor two years ago, has stepped down and will leave the company at the end of January.