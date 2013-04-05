Thomson Video Networks Embraces HEVC

RENNES, FRANCE — Thomson Video Networks has participated in the development and definition of the new HEVC compression standard, which aims at obtaining a bit-rate reduction of up to 50 percent compared to the current state of the art, H.264. With the bandwidth-reduction features of HEVC, operators can receive a video stream from a smaller-bandwidth connection, increasing service penetration at a higher video resolution than with other compression codecs.



At the 2013 NAB Show, Thomson Video Networks will demonstrate its new live and file-based HEVC encoding solution up to Ultra HD format working with various HEVC players. One such device is a player from Japanese mobile operator NTT DOCOMO, which has just announced that it will license video decoding software for HEVC to enable full HD video streaming on smartphones and other devices. The ViBE VS7000 will also be demonstrated with VisualOn’s OnStreamMediaPlayer+ running HEVC decoding on Nexus tablets. OnStream MediaPlayer+ enables playback across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows Desktop.



Existing deployments of the ViBE VS7000 can be easily extended for HEVC through a software upgrade and additional licenses for live and offline HEVC encoding. The latest version of the VS7000 will be available in July 2013.



