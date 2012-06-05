Thomson Video Networks appoints Magna Systems as reseller for Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia

Thomson Video Networks has appointed Magna Systems & Engineering as a reseller for its products in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia. Magna Systems will represent Thomson Video Networks' full range of encoding, transcoding and multiplexing products, together with its video servers, datacasting, network management, monitoring and switching solutions.

"Thomson's industry-leading product portfolio represents the state-of-the-art in many key technology areas, and the products are a great fit with our current portfolio," said Magna Systems Group sales manager Stephen Clemesha. "Having worked with Thomson some years back, we have a good mutual understanding and a shared culture that will be of great benefit to our clients across the region."

Thomson's director of sales & services, APAC Tony Berthaud added, "Magna Systems & Engineering has an extensive knowledge of the broadcast industry and the associated markets, together with outstanding systems integration credentials.

"Their approach dovetails with our emphasis on selling systems rather than one-off products, which is particularly invaluable in the areas of convergent TV and OTT."