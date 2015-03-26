Thomson Video Network Supports Chinese Cable Provider

RENNES, FRANCE – Dalian Tiantu Cable Television Network, a cable provider based in Dalian, China, has chosen Thomson Video Network’s ViBE VS7000 video system and Sapphire MPEG stream server for HVEC encoding and playout on its new 4K linear channel.

Required to support a variety of programs, ViBE VS7000 encodes the programs offline and plays out in the compressed domain by the Sapphire system. Thomson’s technologies are then integrated with the Gefei automation system, giving Dalian Tiantu Cable TV operators seamless control over encoding and playout via a unique Chinese-language GUI.

With Thomson Video Network’s technologies, Dalian Tiantu Cable TV is able to provide UHDTV picture at up to 50 frames per second and 10-bit color.