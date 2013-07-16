Thomson Broadcast Delivers DTT Tech for Israel

CONFLANS SAINTE HONORINE, FRANCE — Thomson Broadcast has started delivering the technology for the next stage of Israel’s national DVB-T/DVB-T2 infrastructure project, with the implementation of fifty new 100W UHF channel repeaters across the country.



Enhancing the coverage of the existing multiplex and laying the foundation for the development of the second and third multiplexes, the project is part of a major contract with The Second Authority for Television and Radio, the Israeli public authority that regulates commercial broadcasts.



Twenty repeaters were delivered in an earlier phase, in addition to sixty-three high- and medium- power transmitters from Thomson's GreenPower range. The new repeaters are configured for SFN operation to boost coverage in densely built up areas, and all the installations are operating under the global control and monitoring system of Israeli television’s digital network. The installation includes RF filters, multiplexers, receiving/transmitting antennae and accessories.



Fully agile over the entire UHF range, ultra compact, Thomson repeaters guarantee continuous signal availability and are suitable for stations with limited access. A real-time digital echo canceller is available.



