Theaters Showing Final Four in 3D Announced

MORRISTOWN, N.J.: Nearly 50 movie theaters around the country are queued up for simulcasting the NCAA Final Four in 3D. CBS announced earlier this month that it would do a live 3D feed of the Final Four to 100 specially outfitted theaters in conjunction with LG and Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp. Cinedigm has so far listed about half of those.



Theaters in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington are listed. Not all of them appear to have tickets for sale yet, however, and of those that do, prices vary. Pavilion Cinema in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the Polaris 18 in Columbus, Ohio are charging $25. The Telshor 12 in Las Cruces, N.M. is charging $15. The Krikorian in Buena Park, Calif., says “admission prices vary.”



The games on Saturday, April 3, 6-11 p.m. ET, and Monday, April 5, 9-11 p.m. ET, will be “fully produced,” CBS said, with Dave Ryan and Steve Lappas announcing. (See “CBS Will Do Final Four in 3D”)