The Weather Channel Signs StorerTV



MEQUON, WIS.: StorerTV announced The Weather Channel is adopting its Storer Information Management System (SIMS) to manage the scheduling of their weather related content.



With a vast array of programming and rights to track, SIMS will provide TWC streamlined functionality to manage the availability of their content and prevent scheduling conflicts. SIMS will give TWC the ability to share key data with a number of departments including traffic, legal and finance. StorerTV will be integrating SIMS with TWC’s Orion traffic system.



