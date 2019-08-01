The Switch Grows At-Home Service With California Facility

NEW YORK—Live video production and global transmission platform The Switch will be doing more than catching some California sun with its expansion out west, as the company’s newly announced Burbank, Calif., facility is designed to expand The Switch At-Home production services. This new at-home/remote production facility is designed to meet growing demand for live content, with sports production among the biggest drivers.

The new Switch At-Home facility will strive to assist with this need by providing a single platform for delivering multiple live productions, simultaneously or standalone, from any location—i.e., the Burbank control room, the customer’s control room or remotely—at any time. The expanded service uses The Switch’s low-latency transmission network or satellite links to deliver raw (ISO) feeds, audio and equipment control to the Burbank Remote Control Room.

“At our extended Burbank at-home facility, we can help broadcasters, rights holders and content creators move toward a smarter economic model that allows a flexible approach to live production,” said George Lopez, The Switch’s senior vice president of operations. “Customers have the flexibility to remotely control cameras and other equipment at the event site or a more traditional broadcast program.”

The expanded The Switch At-Home service will be part of the company’s booth presentation during the IBC 2019 conference in Amsterdam from Sept. 13-17.