The Post Group turns to Snell for routing solution

The Post Group is using Snell’s routing, control and monitoring technology at its new state-of-the-art production facility in Hollywood, CA.

The Snell equipment is providing consolidated operations for The Post Group as well as its sister companies Lightning Media and iO Film. Driven by the Snell control and monitoring system, Sirius and Cygnus routers form the comprehensive signal routing and control infrastructure for the new facility.

The Post Group provides television and feature mastering and restoration services. iO Film is a supplier of digital intermediary services to the film industry, and Lightning Media offers dubbing and file encoding services.

Previously, each company operated from its own building with its own independent routing equipment. The move to bring all three operations into a single facility provided an opportunity to consolidate the technical infrastructure by installing a unified routing platform that could route any signal, anywhere in the building.

The Post Group's new Snell routing and control infrastructure includes an Aurora control system configured for 14 levels of router control, a Cygnus 576 x 576 video router, a Sirius 512 x 512 router for handling AES signals, five smaller-scale Freeway routers for providing machine control and routing sync signals and time codes, and a control and monitoring server with 20 client stations to provide router control throughout the facility.