The Mill Appoints Josh Mandel as Global CEO

LOS ANGELES—Global creative production studio The Mill has appointed Josh Mandel as its chief executive officer. He takes over for acting CEO David Patton, who turns his focus to growing the advertising division at The Mill’s parent company Technicolor in his new role as global president of creative experience and advertising.

Mandel will be responsible for running The Mill globally, which includes studios in London, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Berlin and Bangalore, as well as exploring opportunities for further global expansion, all while reporting directly to Technicolor’s Patton.

In a press statement, Patton recognized the great strategic work Mandel has done with The Mill since his arrival. “I believe he is perfectly placed to build the business for even greater success in the future. Having held a number of senior positions at widely respected companies, he’s a strong strategist and has a good grasp of how the creative industry is evolving and the opportunities being created for The Mill,” he said.

Mandel joined The Mill’s studio in Los Angeles as managing director/president in 2019. Prior to that he held senior leadership roles at Nike, Wieden+Kennedy, R/GA, 72&Sunny and 180Amsterdam.

The move comes as The Mill business continues to expand its capabilities in the creative marketing, production, experiential and visual effects space. Mandel is charged with driving the creative studio forward and ensuring its success in a post-COVID era.