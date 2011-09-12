The IABM Announces Award Winners at IBC Show

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) announced that Sony has been awarded the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award. Photon Beard, Quantel, Snell, and Vision Research each won an IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation. The awards were announced at the IABM Awards Ceremony at IBC2011 on Saturday, Sept. 10.



"Innovation, performance, appearance, contribution toward quality, ease of use, and value are the fundamental criteria by which the IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation are judged, and our five finalists meet an exceptionally high standard in these areas," said Peter White, IABM's director general. "We're pleased to honor Sony for earning the IABM Peter Wayne Award this year, and we offer all of the companies and products honored with IABM Awards our sincere congratulations."



Sony's BVM-E250, a 25-inch OLED reference monitor optimized for picture precision and stability, earned the IABM Peter Wayne Award, which represents the best of new outstanding products and technologies, which offer a significant contribution to the broadcast and media industry.



IABM Awards for Excellence in Design and Innovation were presented to Photon Beard and its PhotonSpot Nova 270, a new concept in low-heat, energy-efficient location lighting; Quantel and its QTube global media workflow, which allows users to work with content from anywhere in the world; Snell and its Archangel Ph.C-HD real-time restoration system for film- and video-originated content; and Vision Research and its Phantom v641 digital high-speed camera with ultra-slow motion playback.





