The CW Network Pulls in 1.8 Million Total Viewers for NASCAR Xfinity Series Season Opener

BURBANK, Calif.—NASCAR and The CW Network are reporting that the Saturday, Feb. 15 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona on The CW delivered the largest audience for any Xfinity Series race in almost three years, with 1.8 million total viewers, according to Nielsen fast national ratings.

The race ranked as the most-viewed Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona since 2020 and the most-watched Xfinity Series race since Talladega in April 2022, The CW said.

Viewership peaked at 2.2 million total viewers in the 7:30 p.m. ET quarter hour for the race, which saw Jesse Love cross the finish line first at the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

Compared to last year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series weather impacted opener at Daytona, viewership was up 93% in total viewers and rose by double digit percentages across key demos including +76% in adults 18- 49 (330,000) and +47% in adults 25-54 (444,000).

Viewership was also up double-digit percentages compared to The CW’s final playoff race last year from Phoenix in total viewers (+62%), adults 18-49 (+74%) and adults 25-54 (+78%).