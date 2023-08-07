The CW Network Extends Dennis Miller Contract as President

BURBANK—The CW Network has extended the contract of Dennis Miller as president so that it will run an addition year through 2027.

Miller joined the network as President in October 2022, following its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and has since worked to revamp its programming with more sports and a new prime-time lineup.

Those sports rights now include ACC college football and basketball, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and LIV Golf. By 2025, the network will be carrying more than 400 hours of sports programming over 48 weekends.

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s chairman and chief executive officer. “He and Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates, and distribution partners. When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that—he has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved.”

Commenting on his work with The CW, Miller added that “I’m extremely grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love here at The CW—finding entrepreneurial executives who are interested in building for tomorrow, taking advantage of marketplace disruption to find new models for entertainment and sports programming, and working toward becoming a competitive Big 5 network. And we’re just getting started.”