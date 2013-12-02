The Broadcasters Foundation of America Launches Holiday Giving Campaign

NEW YORK— The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its “2013 Holiday Giving Campaign.”



The campaign asks broadcasters to spread the word about the organization’s mission to provide aid to broadcasters in need and encourages donations and memberships online or by calling 212-373-8250.



The foundation has helped broadcasters and their families remain in their homes and made it possible for retirees to afford medications. It also has provided one-time emergency grants, including in the aftermath of natural catastrophes such as Hurricane Sandy.



“Requests for aid have more than doubled over the past few years and more come in every day,” said Chairman Phil Lombardo. “Next year, we will disburse over $900,000 in financial assistance, a 100 percent increase from five years ago.”



“The pace of incoming donations is lagging behind the requests for aid,” said President Jim Thompson.