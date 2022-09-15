TGI Sport Acquires Interregional Sports Group

MELBOURNE, Australia, LONDON & NEW YORK—The sports tech and marketing firm, TGI, has announced that it has acquired the virtual media solutions provider Interregional Sports Group (ISG).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal will speed up TGI's overall transformation into a technology-led, full-service global media and marketing agency and expand its offerings for live sports advertising and media.

Bruin Capital and Quadrant Private Equity jointly own TGI Sport and the deal is the first since Bruin invested in the company.

"We are thrilled about this acquisition because it is emblematic of how we plan to grow TGI going forward,” TGI Sport's Global CEO Martin Jolly explained. “Instantly, our business enters a new sector - one that many believe is the future of live sports media and advertising. We do so with leading-edge capabilities and expertise. In addition, Tony and Simon are highly respected within our industry and will profoundly impact our organization far beyond leading ISG's development. Ultimately, our core business is stronger."

ISG was formed in 2015 by Tony Ragan and business partner Simon Burgess. Since, it has become a market leader in the rights sales, content creation, and distribution of virtual media through live sporting events for clients, including Serie A, La Liga, and Formula 1. The company's head office is in London.

ISG also operates a Milan-based, state-of-the-art innovation lab for all its virtual media production, data analysis, client services & technology systems testing. Burgess and Ragan will now lead "ISG powered by TGI Sport" under Jolly and will also work closely with the Board.

Last spring, Bruin Capital took on joint ownership of TGI Sport, partnering with Australia-based Quadrant Private Equity (Quadrant) with plans to turn TGI into an elite global agency, with proprietary media technologies as its core competencies.

The addition of ISG expands the company's global presence and puts more resources against its parallel advertising LED perimeter technology and hardware.

"We are delighted to be able to add Tony, Simon, and the ISG team to the TGI and Bruin family," said George Pyne, Bruin Capital Founder/CEO. "They are very smart, effective specialists who we believe in and will have the full gamut of Bruin's global resources to push the business forward."