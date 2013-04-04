TFT to Display EAS Encoder/Decoder at NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, TFT will display the new EAS911+, an EAS Encoder/Decoder with CAP receiving capabilities. The new unit has all the features of its predecessor, the EAS911, along with a touch-screen user interface for operation and setup.



It also incorporates a CAP decoder, analog and AES/EBU audio switcher, and interface to an auxiliary video overlay device to put EAS text on up to 4 SDI/HDI streams or 4 ASI streams. Multiple external units may be cascaded to handle any number of video streams.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. TFT will be at booth C2330.



