Texas High Schools Build TV Studios With AJA Equipment

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—High school AV departments are upping their games these days, like some Texas high schools that are utilizing AJA Video Systems technology for their own TV studios for students to produce and broadcast a live daily news show.

Prosper Rock High School in Frisco, Texas, worked with Digital Resources, a Texas-based AV systems integrator, to construct its on-campus TV studio, while Fort Worth’s Northwest Independent School District collaborated with Digital Resources in constructing the Creative Media Production Academy to train students in 3D animation, live event production, broadcast and more.

With these facilities, students learn how to deliver daily newscasts from start to finish, serving as the production crew, news anchors, director/technical director and floor director.

Digital Resources installed AJA equipment for both projects. This includes the two AJA Ki Pro Ultra 4K/UHD and 2K/HD recording devices—one for master recording and playback and the other for ISO recording. An AJA Helo H.264 streaming and recording device is also standard at both facilities to stream content to the schools’ websites and social platforms. The AJA Kumo 1616 router was provided for routing signals in and around the studio without degradation.

“We’re helping schools bring that broadcast studio experience to the classroom, including all the standard production equipment, and AJA gear is always a part of our designs,” said Tim Bock, director of marketing and sales at Digital Resources. “It’s a staple in most modern studio environments, easy for students to learn quickly, and highly affordable, which is ideal for schools with tight budgets.”