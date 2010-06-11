Texas CBS Affiliate Experiences Repeated Signal Problems

HARLINGEN, TEXAS: Barrington-owned CBS affiliate KGBT-TV experienced signal problems last week for the third time in less than a year. KGBT said Thursday it was “working on fixing technical issues that have created problems with its digital TV signal.”



The TV station started having technical difficulties with its signal on Thursday morning.



“The problem is only affecting viewers watching KGBT-TV over-the-air through a digital converter box or televisions with digital tuners. Also affected are viewers trying KGBT’s HD channel on Direct TV. Signals for Time Warner Cable, Direct TV and Dish Network are not affected by the issue,” KGBT said on its Web site.



The station reported similar problems in February when an equipment issue scrambled the signal and sent it out on the wrong frequencies. None of the pay TV providers were affected that time. The problem occurred just days before the Super Bowl.



Last September, the signal went dark. Echostar’s Dish was the only pay carrier effected.



“Action 4 News is working diligently to get the KGBT-TV digital transmission signal back up and running,” the station said. “Engineers are working around the clock at the station transmitter to fix the problem.... We understand the inconvenience the recent transmission snags have caused and we are trying to remedy the problem as soon as possible.”

-- Deborah D. McAdams



