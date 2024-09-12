Teradek To Introduce Prism 877 4K HEVC Encoder/Decoder Cards At IBC 2024

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek will launch its new Prism 877 4K HEVC encoder/decoder cards at the IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The cards allow users to switch between encoding and decoding modes on- demand, enabling them to customize their workflows on an event-by-event basis. With an optional license for simultaneous encode and decode processing, the 877 card can effectively double Prism Rack’s working capacity from nine to 18 bi-directional channels, Teradek said.

“The Prism 877 cards are a first in our segment of the market,” said Tyler Riddle, live streaming product manager at Teradek. “Teradek is one of the few companies offering a dedicated hardware device capable of seamless encode and decode switching, simplifying your setup by eliminating the need for single-purpose cards.”

The company also will demonstrate the Prism Mobile 5G and Ranger, live video solutions that have been streamlining mobile production workflows across the globe, at IBC 2024.

Launched earlier this year, Prism Mobile 5G is a video encoder and cellular distribution solution for sports broadcasters, news teams and live production crews. It provides the best possible cellular connectivity over public and private networks. The lightweight, compact solution allows camera operators to remain agile for longer while capturing action, the company said.

Since being introduced, Prism Mobile 5G has streamed content for NBA and NFL teams, NBC Universal and Fox. The solution seamlessly streams across remote terrain without a single drop, it said.

Ranger, a true zero-delay wireless video system for live events and broadcast, has been used for everything from commencement ceremonies to major league sports, delivering visually lossless IMAG over the newly opened and uncongested 6GHz frequencies. Available in the Mk II and Micro form factors, Ranger is designed to accommodate productions of any size and complexity. Both systems will be available for hands-on demos at IBC 2024.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Teradek at IBC 2024 Stand 13.A05.