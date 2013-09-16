Tennis Channel TV Everywhere Powered by Level 3

BROOMFIELD, COLO. — Level 3 Communications says it enabled the Tennis Channel's delivery of the 2013 U.S. Open Tennis Championships as part of a new TV Everywhere application, which includes live playback of the Tennis Channel's 24/7 broadcast network.

Tennis Channel used Level 3’s content delivery network and Vyvx broadcast capabilities, and in total, Level 3 said it delivered more than 75 hours of live or first-run U.S. Open matches to connected viewers, and going forward, will continue to stream the network full-time 24 hours.