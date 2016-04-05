Telos’ Z/IPStream R/2 Adds Streaming Platform

CLEVELAND—Growing its family of stream encapsulation formats, Telos Alliance’s Z/IPStream R/2 has added Triton Digital as a streaming partner.

Z/IPStream R/2 is a stream processing and encoding unit designed for streaming multiple channels of audio content. The system can encode multiple stream types, either fixed or adaptive, simultaneously from each audio input channel.

With this new partnership, Telos will offer the Z/IPStream system to Triton’s clients for content distribution and dynamic ad replacement, according to Telos Alliance.

Z/IPStream R/2 is now available.