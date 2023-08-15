Television Academy To Honor NAB With Farnsworth Award

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will be honored with the Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences during the 75th Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.

The award recognizes NAB’s centennial anniversary as the voice of America’s broadcasters. The association has played a part in major technological and engineering milestones throughout television history, including: the development of the digital television standard; the development of the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard and supporting the ongoing NextGen TV transition; stereo audio for analog television; UHF channel allocation; and the inclusion of V-chips in television sets.

NAB was also part of the Advanced Television Systems Committee’s (ATSC) collaborative effort that developed audio level normalization for television commercials, which received a Primetime Emmy Engineering Award from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2014.

"For a century, NAB has played a leading role in the development of cutting-edge advancements that have helped the television industry capture stunning pictures and sounds, unlock innovative programming and captivate countless viewers across the globe," said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. "We are honored to accept this Emmy award on behalf of the numerous innovators at work over the past hundred years, and we are excited about the new technologies being rolled out that will enhance viewer experiences and help broadcasters better serve their audiences."

The Philo T. Farnsworth Corporate Achievement Award is given to an agency, company or institution whose contributions over time have significantly impacted television technology and engineering. Past recipients include the American Society of Cinematographers, Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, NASA, Arri, Dolby, Avid, Sony, Grass Valley and Evertz.