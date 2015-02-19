Television Academy Foundation Elects Bob Cook As Chairman

NOHO ARTS DISTRICT, CALIF.—The Television Academy Foundation, the charitable arm of the Television Academy, today announced its newly-elected chairman and officers for its Board of Directors. Under their direction, the Board will guide and expand upon the Television Academy Foundation’s educational mission while working with Television Academy leadership to build a significant endowment that will provide for future growth.

Robert Cook, former longtime head of Twentieth Television, and founder and President of Consulting and Strategy firm MBN Inc., was elected chairman; David Eun, executive vice president and head of the Open Innovation Center for Samsung Electronics, was elected vice chairman; Margaret Loesch, former president and CEO of the Hub Network, and Marc Graboff, former president of Core Media Group Inc., were also elected to officer positions.

“We’re thrilled with our new slate of officers and the energy and passion they bring to expanding the Foundation’s reach,” said Norma Provencio Pichardo, Executive Director of the Television Academy Foundation. “As we build our endowment, their leadership and perspective will help us increase our impact and build more pathways to television careers for generations to come.”

The new officers will work with the Board of Directors and Foundation leadership team to bolster the Academy’s New Destination Campaign. Launched in March 2014, the visionary fundraising initiative supports the construction of a new media center and theatre and creates a significant endowment to strengthen the Foundation’s philanthropic programs. Contributions from the endowment will enable the Foundation to double the impact of its renowned internship program, establish scholarships for aspiring television professionals, and expand professional development opportunities for new talent.

“This is an exciting and pivotal time in the industry and especially here at the Television Academy Foundation,” said Cook. “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic team of ambassadors and continue the momentum for the Foundation.”

The Television Academy Foundation Board of Directors newly appointed officers for the 2015-2017 term:

Robert Cook - Chairman

Cook, who just completed his term as treasurer for the Foundation’s Board of Directors, currently serves as president of MBN Inc., a media-marketing-entertainment consulting business. Former head of Twentieth Television, Cook is a highly regarded industry veteran. Cook also pioneered a host of creative and strategic initiatives in cable and broadcast sales, advertising sales and marketing that have resulted in enormous ratings success, generating over $10 billion in revenue and a myriad of industry awards.

David Eun - Vice Chairman

Eun currently serves as executive vice president and head of the Open Innovation Center for Samsung Electronics where he leads the company’s efforts to drive software and services innovation. Eun has also served in executive positions at Google, NBC and Time Warner among others.

Margaret Loesch - Secretary

Loesch, who just completed her term of vice chairman, most recently served as the founding ppresident and CEO of the Hub Network, now Discovery Family, where she oversaw all business and creative areas of the network through December 2014. Loesch has also held senior creative and executive roles at companies including Crown Media United States, the Jim Henson Group and Fox Kids Network.

Marc Graboff - Treasurer

Graboff most recently served as the president of CORE Media Group Inc. where he oversaw all strategic and day-to-day operations until September 2014. Graboff also served as Chairman, NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios.

The following Foundation board members renewed their terms this election:

Loreen Arbus - president, Loreen Arbus Foundation, The Goldenson-Arbus Foundation and Loreen Arbus Productions, Inc.

Ted Chervin - partner, ICM Partners

Terri Clark - director, Arizona Literacy, State of Arizona

Nelson Davis - president, Nelson Davis TV Productions

Chuck Fries - president, Chuck Fries Productions

Billie Greer - president, Southern California Leadership Council

Craig Hunegs - president, Business and Strategy, Warner Bros. Television Group

Gerard K. Petry - executive vice president, Administration, NBC (Retired)

Nina Tassler - chairman, CBS Entertainment

The Television Academy Foundation also announced that Norma Provencio Pichardo has renewed her contract and will continue to lead the Foundation as executive director.