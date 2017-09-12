Telestream Wirecast Picked for Canal+ Live Streaming

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream’s Wirecast Gear live streaming platform is going abroad as the company has announced the purchase of eight systems by Paris-based broadcasters Canal+. The systems began to be deployed in May.

Canal+ was able to use the Wirecast Gear system to stream live from the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Wirecast Gear is a portable computer workstation configured for live event production and streaming. It is pre-installed with Wirecast Pro live streaming production software; comes with four video input ports with HDMI or SDI options; is built on a Windows 10 Pro 64-bit platform with i7 Intel processors, 16GB of memory and a 250GB system drive; it also includes multiple network connectors, USB-C ports and digital display outputs.

Features of the Wirecast Gear system have the ability to stream; multi-camera live switching; mix live camera sources; instant replay; playlists; built-in titles; chroma key support; virtual sets; and live scoreboards.

Canal+ has used its Wirecast Gear systems to stream live footage from events like the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, America’s Cup Sailing Race series, and the Champions League Final. The events were streamed to Dailymotion and Facebook.