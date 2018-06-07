Telestream Taps Former Cisco Exec as New Chief Sales Officer

NEVADA CITY, CA--Alistair Butler has been appointed Chief Sales Officer at Telestream, a provider of live and on-demand file-based media streaming, delivery and management technologies. In this leadership position, Butler is tasked with re-organizing and coordinating sales efforts between the company’s two main business units: Media Production and Workflow and Video Quality Monitoring and Analytics.

According to Telestream CEO Scott Puopolo, the company’s move to a single, unified sales management team will enable its two business units to bring the benefits of its entire portfolio to customers to better improve their business performance.

“As we move into a new era of OTT video distribution, our customers look to Telestream for expertise in previously disparate areas of video production and distribution,” Puopolo said. “Alistair has demonstrated an ability to orchestrate teams with diverse backgrounds and skill sets, which means our customers can expect even more comprehensive support from Telestream in achieving their video delivery and business goals.”

Prior to joining Telestream, Butler served as head of Cisco Systems’ Service Provider Services business in the Americas, orienting the organization around high growth segments and increasing offshore and portfolio capabilities. Prior to that, he held sales leadership roles at Cisco Systems, where he demonstrated a track record of growth and value creation in competitive global markets. His career began at Motorola in the U.K.

Butler holds an MA in Organizational Change Leadership from Columbia University, and a BSc in Information Technology and Geology from the University of Leicester, UK.